South African rooibos seeds set for historic space mission

CAPE TOWN, July 17 — South Africa’s iconic rooibos tea will make history in October when its seeds become the country’s first indigenous plant species — and the first seeds from the African continent — to travel to space, the South African National Space Agency (SANSA) announced on Friday.

The scientific initiative dubbed “Rooibos in Space” was officially launched on Thursday in Cape Town. Rooibos, meaning “red bush” in Afrikaans, is a native South African plant used to produce a naturally caffeine-free, antioxidant-rich tea enjoyed worldwide.

The initiative was conceptualized by the South African Rooibos Council (SARC) and is being delivered in collaboration with space education company MaxIQ Space, with support from SANSA. According to SANSA, the rooibos seeds will be launched aboard a commercial spacecraft to the International Space Station in October.

There, they will be exposed to microgravity and space radiation for several weeks before returning to Earth in December or January.

Upon their return, the seeds will be planted alongside control seeds in a comparative study to examine germination, growth, resilience, and yield as part of an extended STEM education program.

The experiment will be conducted by students from seven schools in South Africa’s southwestern Cederberg region, the birthplace of rooibos, about 250 km north of Cape Town, according to SANSA.

“Rooibos has long been part of South Africa’s agricultural heritage,” SARC Director Dawie de Villiers was quoted as saying in a statement. “This project places it within a broader scientific context, where plant biology, space research, and education intersect.”

“It also reflects the importance of investing in scientific literacy and skills development for the next generation of researchers and innovators,” he said.

To broaden public participation, SANSA said students from across South Africa will be invited to design the mission’s official space patch during July and August. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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