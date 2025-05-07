Trending Now
Namibia names 20-footballer squad for regional women’s U17 championship
Namibia Team picture during the COSAFA Under 17 Girls Championship match between Namibia and Madagascar at UJ Soweto B Stadium in Pretoria on 4 December 2024 © Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
FeatureSports

Namibia names 20-footballer squad for regional women’s U17 championship

May 7, 2025

WINDHOEK, May 7 — The Namibia Football Association (NFA) on Tuesday announced the final 20-player squad that will represent the nation as host of the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) U-17 Girls’ Championship. The tournament is scheduled to take place in the country’s capital, Windhoek, from May 10 to 17.

The selection of the final squad followed a two-day trial process conducted from May 1 to 3. The 20-player roster comprises two goalkeepers, seven defenders, seven midfielders, and four forwards, as confirmed by the NFA.

Namibia is pitted in Group A, alongside Malawi and the Comoros. Group B comprises defending champion Zambia, Mozambique, and Mauritius, while Group C is made up of Lesotho, Botswana, and Zimbabwe. The group winners will advance to the semifinals, along with the best second-placed team. (Xinhua)

