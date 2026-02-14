Nigeria sets timetable for 2027 general elections

ABUJA, Feb. 14 — Nigeria’s next presidential poll will be held early in 2027, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said, as the most populous African country begins preparations for its general elections.

According to the election timetable released by INEC on Friday, the presidential and National Assembly elections are scheduled for Feb. 20, 2027, while governorship and state assembly elections will follow on March 6, 2027.

Party primaries, including the resolution of disputes arising from them, are expected to take place between May 22 and June 20, 2026.

The submission of nomination forms by political parties via INEC’s online portal for national elections will open on July 14, and close on July 28.

Public campaigns for the presidential and National Assembly elections are set to begin on Sept. 23, 2026, and end on Feb. 18, 2027, INEC said.

Campaigns for governorship and state houses of assembly elections will start on Oct. 7, 2026, and conclude on March 4, 2027.

Governorship elections will not be held in eight of Nigeria’s 36 states next year due to off-cycle polls in Anambra, Bayelsa, Edo, Ekiti, Imo, Kogi, Ondo and Osun states.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, is administered by a minister appointed by the president, in line with the country’s constitution. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

