Singapore business body presses U.S. on market economy, labor standards

SINGAPORE, April 17– The Singapore Business Federation (SBF) on Thursday urged the United States Trade Representative (USTR) to recognize Singapore’s market-oriented economy and strong labor enforcement framework in ongoing Section 301 investigations into structural excess capacity and forced labor import restrictions.

“We urge the U.S. Administration to recognize our shared commitment to fair, market-oriented trade and to avoid measures that would disrupt the deeply intertwined supply chains that benefit both our nations,” SBF Chief Executive Officer Kok Ping Soon said in a statement.

Singapore was among 16 economies targeted by a USTR investigation into the acts, policies and practices related to structural excess capacity and production in certain manufacturing sectors.

Singapore earlier told the United States that its trade and industrial policies are market-driven and do not reflect structural excess capacity or forced labor risks. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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