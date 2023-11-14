President Geingob Holds Productive Meeting with Spanish Ambassador to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Staff Reporter

Windhoek, November 14 — In a recent diplomatic encounter, President Dr. Hage G. Geingob welcomed His Excellency Alberto de La Calle, the Ambassador of Spain to Namibia, for a Courtesy Call. The meeting aimed to offer comprehensive feedback on the Embassy’s various initiatives designed to enhance the longstanding relationship between Namibia and Spain.

President Geingob expressed gratitude for Ambassador de La Calle’s commitment and dedication, acknowledging the significant value of their combined efforts. Encouraging continued diligence, the President emphasized the importance of connecting diverse sectors to foster even stronger bilateral relations between the two nations.

One notable achievement highlighted by Ambassador de La Calle was the successful coordination of the Real Madrid Football Foundation by the Embassy. This initiative has played a pivotal role in providing football clinics to numerous Namibian children. The Ambassador shared positive updates on the project’s progress, noting promising developments and outcomes.

As both leaders affirmed their commitment to nurturing the ties between Namibia and Spain, the meeting reflected a shared dedication to fostering mutual understanding and cooperation across various sectors. The positive developments discussed underscore the ongoing efforts to strengthen the diplomatic relationship for the benefit of both nations.