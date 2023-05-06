Trending Now
Home NationalOpportunity Heineken Offers N$25 Million for SME Development as it Seeks to Expand in Namibia
Heineken Offers N$25 Million for SME Development as it Seeks to Expand in Namibia
Opportunity

Heineken Offers N$25 Million for SME Development as it Seeks to Expand in Namibia

May 6, 2023

Staff Writer

WINDHOEK, May 6 — Heineken NV’s recent acquisition of Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) and Distell Holdings Limited has caused some concerns among Namibians. However, during a courtesy visit to President Hage Geingob on Friday, Heineken International’s CEO and Chairman, Dolf van den Brink, reassured the Namibian government and public of the company’s commitment to localising production in Namibia.

Localising production is expected to boost the economy, procurement chain and provide employment opportunities in the country. By merging NBL and Distell, Heineken plans to create a larger company with a full portfolio of Namibian beer brands, ciders, wines, and spirits.

The move has been well-received by the Namibian government, which has been working to attract more foreign investors to boost the country’s economy. In addition, Heineken’s commitment to localising production is in line with the government’s focus on promoting local industry and job creation.

During the visit, van den Brink also announced that Heineken would earmark N$25 million for SME development over the next five years. This investment in SMEs will further support the Namibian government’s efforts to promote entrepreneurship and create job opportunities for the country’s youth.

Overall, Heineken’s acquisition of NBL and Distell has the potential to provide significant economic benefits for Namibia, particularly if the company is able to successfully localise production and create job opportunities for the country’s citizens. With the commitment made by Heineken’s CEO and Chairman during the courtesy visit, Namibians can feel confident in the company’s investment in their country and its future. – Namibia Daily News

Post Views: 24
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Namibian Scholars’ Investment Challenge Winners Announced

November 16, 2021

Development Bank of Namibia donates N$1 million to...

February 22, 2023

Capricorn Foundation Supports Youth Empowerment in Namibia through...

April 25, 2023

Sound mental health key to economic progression

July 9, 2019

Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi Receive New Homes...

March 28, 2023

Chinese-invested company makes donation to flood victims in...

February 24, 2023

NBL to solely utilise government recruiting platform

January 24, 2019

Namibia Breweries, Heineken partnership to unlock local opportunities

June 13, 2022

GIPF requests Children of Deceased Members to submit...

January 23, 2023

MTC supports employees’ dreams with N$1.8m through the...

April 26, 2023