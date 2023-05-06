Heineken Offers N$25 Million for SME Development as it Seeks to Expand in Namibia

Staff Writer

WINDHOEK, May 6 — Heineken NV’s recent acquisition of Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) and Distell Holdings Limited has caused some concerns among Namibians. However, during a courtesy visit to President Hage Geingob on Friday, Heineken International’s CEO and Chairman, Dolf van den Brink, reassured the Namibian government and public of the company’s commitment to localising production in Namibia.

Localising production is expected to boost the economy, procurement chain and provide employment opportunities in the country. By merging NBL and Distell, Heineken plans to create a larger company with a full portfolio of Namibian beer brands, ciders, wines, and spirits.

The move has been well-received by the Namibian government, which has been working to attract more foreign investors to boost the country’s economy. In addition, Heineken’s commitment to localising production is in line with the government’s focus on promoting local industry and job creation.

During the visit, van den Brink also announced that Heineken would earmark N$25 million for SME development over the next five years. This investment in SMEs will further support the Namibian government’s efforts to promote entrepreneurship and create job opportunities for the country’s youth.

Overall, Heineken’s acquisition of NBL and Distell has the potential to provide significant economic benefits for Namibia, particularly if the company is able to successfully localise production and create job opportunities for the country’s citizens. With the commitment made by Heineken’s CEO and Chairman during the courtesy visit, Namibians can feel confident in the company’s investment in their country and its future. – Namibia Daily News