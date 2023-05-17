Bank Windhoek Customer Wins a Brand-New Car in Swipe and Win Visa Card Competition

By Staff reporter

WINDHOEK, May 17 — On Wednesday, May 10, 2023, Fabienne Schuwey, a loyal Bank Windhoek customer of 36 years, experienced sheer disbelief as she was announced as the fortunate winner of a brand-new car in the Bank Windhoek Swipe and Win Visa Card competition.

Overwhelmed by the experience, Schuwey described it as surreal. With her current car having surpassed 400,000 kilometres, the joy of winning a Toyota Corolla Hybrid Cross Worth N$450,000 was immeasurable. “I have never won anything in my life, and winning a car here is amazing,” she exclaimed, expressing her longstanding satisfaction as a Bank Windhoek customer.

Jacquiline Pack, Executive Officer of Marketing and Corporate Communication Services at Bank Windhoek, emphasized the bank’s commitment to environmental sustainability as a responsible corporate citizen. As pioneers in issuing the first Green Bond in Southern Africa and recently the first Sustainability Bond, the bank chose a prize that reinforces this commitment.

Pack highlighted the impressive features of the Corolla Cross Hybrid, with its dual-engine powerhouse combining petrol and electricity for exceptional performance, responsiveness, and efficiency. “With greater mileage per tank of fuel and reduced CO2 emissions, the Corolla Cross Hybrid is not only environmentally friendly but also incredibly fuel-efficient, averaging just 4.3l/100km,” she explained.

The Bank Windhoek Swipe and Win Visa Card competition commenced in October 2022 and concluded in April 2023. To participate, Bank Windhoek customers with transactional accounts simply had to swipe or tap their Visa cards during the specified period.

A total of 47,064 accounts automatically qualified as a single entry into the competition. In April 2023, three finalists were randomly selected and verified by the bank’s legal representatives. Alongside Schuwey, the other finalists were Maria Shidhika from Walvis Bay and Lionel Mouers from Lüderitz.

Schuwey expressed her gratitude for Bank Windhoek’s customer-oriented approach, valuing the enduring relationships fostered at the bank. “What I like about the Bank is that you have had the same branch manager for years. They do not change every month. It is a personal relationship,” she shared.

Pack extended her appreciation to the finalists, recognizing their role as brand ambassadors for Bank Windhoek. “We are truly excited to reward one of our esteemed customers with this well-deserved prize,” she concluded. – Namibia Daily News