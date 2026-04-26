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At least 8 killed in road accident in northwest Kenya
AfricaInternational

At least 8 killed in road accident in northwest Kenya

April 26, 2026

NAROK, Kenya, April 26 ) — At least eight people were killed on Saturday evening in a head-on collision on the Narok-Mai Mahiu road, police confirmed on Sunday.

Narok County Police Commander Patrick Lobolia said a truck heading toward Mai Mahiu lost control and veered into the path of an oncoming minivan traveling toward Narok, northwest of the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

“The incident occurred when the driver of the truck lost control and collided head-on with the oncoming vehicle, killing on the spot the driver of the minivan and seven passengers on board,” Lobolia told Xinhua by phone.

Local residents attribute the frequent accidents to speeding and dangerous overtaking, both of which are exacerbated by poor visibility.

An estimated 4,000 Kenyans die in road accidents annually, despite concerted efforts by the state and the private sector to promote safety on the highways, according to the National Transport and Safety Authority. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua

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