Russia says accusations over drones in EU countries groundless

MOSCOW, May 29 — Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Friday that accusations against Russia over drones allegedly detected in European Union (EU) countries are unfounded and unsupported by evidence.

“All the accusations that we hear, particularly about drones somewhere in European Union countries, are unsubstantiated. Not a single fact, material or evidence has been presented,” Zakharova said in comments to RT.

She said that no evidence had been provided either to Russia or to the public in EU countries.

Earlier in the day, Romania’s National Defense Ministry announced that a Russian drone entered Romanian airspace and crashed into a residential apartment building, sparking a fire and injuring two people.

Romania decided to close the Russian Consulate General in Constanta and declare the consul general persona non grata, Romanian President Nicusor Dan announced after the incident.

Russia would respond soon to the measures taken in connection with the decision, Zakharova said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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