Russia successfully test-fires Tsirkon hypersonic missile

November 29, 2021

MOSCOW, Nov. 29 — Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov has successfully test-launched a Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missile from the White Sea, Russia’s Defense Ministry said Monday.
The missile hit a target that was located at a distance of more than 400 km, it said.
The Tsirkon missile has been test-fired several times from the Admiral Gorshkov frigate and a nuclear-powered submarine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier this month that the test of the missile was nearing its completion and would arm the navy next year. – XINHUA

