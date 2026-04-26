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Trump says U.S. will no longer send delegations to talk with Iran
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Trump says U.S. will no longer send delegations to talk with Iran

April 26, 2026

WASHINGTON, April 26  — U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday that he will no longer send delegations to talk with Iran. “If they (the Iranians) want to talk, they can come to us, or they can call us,” Trump told Fox News.

“If they want, we can talk. But we’re not sending people to travel 18 hours to meet,” he said. Trump said that he has great respect for Pakistan, which had been hosting U.S.-Iranian talks in Islamabad, and that Pakistan will stay involved.

He repeated that Iran cannot have nuclear weapons. “So if they want, they can call us. But again, they know what has to be in the agreement. Very simple: they cannot have a nuclear weapon.

Otherwise, there’s no reason to meet,” said Trump. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said U.S. pressure and hostile actions are undermining trust and making progress toward renewed talks more difficult, according to a statement from his office early Sunday.

He added that Washington cannot pursue negotiations while increasing pressure on Iran, saying such actions “disrupt the necessary atmosphere” for diplomacy. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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