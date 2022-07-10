At least 14 killed in bar shooting in S. Africa’s Soweto

CAPE TOWN, July 10 — At least 14 people were killed and another nine are receiving treatment in hospital due to a random shooting early Sunday at a tavern in South Africa’s Soweto township, close to Johannesburg, police said.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning in Soweto’ Orlando township, said Elias Mawela, police commissioner of Gauteng Province, which encompasses Johannesburg and other areas.

The assailants entered the bar and shot people randomly at 12:30 a.m. local time (2230 GMT Saturday), said Mawela at the scene.

He said twelve people died at the scene while two died in hospital, adding that three of the injured are “in critical condition.”

The victims are estimated to be 19 to 35 years of age.

Police are still investigating the incident. (Xinhua)