NDF tournament concludes with intensity at Swakopmund

By Foibe Paavo

SWAKOPMUND, July 10 – The 7th edition annual Namibia Defence Forces games that took place from 1-8 July 2022 at Vinneta Sports Grounds in Swakopmund has been described as a success.

Teams from various NDF establishments competed in football, netball, volleyball, boxing, pool table, athletics, chess and triathlon.

“The just ended tournament has helped NDF athletes to focus on their spiritual and emotional health as well as physical well-being,” said the Minister of Defence and Veterans’ Affairs Frans Kapofi at the prize-giving ceremony.

He also said athletes competed fairly, displaying good athleticism and strong determination, perseverance and true sportsmanship.

“I am convinced that as you stand here today, you have added new names to the list of friends. Although we were different teams on the various fields of play, we should keep in mind that we all belong to one team, the NDF,” the minister said.

He said it does not matter whether individual athletes won a medal or not, as the ultimate winner is the NDF.

“All participants are winners because an event of this magnitude only strengthens the force,” he said.

The 12th Brigade was the overall winner of the tournament scooping 20 medals, the navy came second with 16 and 21st Brigade took the third position with 11 medals.

The highlight of the games was the Composite Depot netball club which defended its netball title for three successive years after an explosive victory over 21st Brigade in the final match of the tournament.

Depot ladies led all quarters of the game to pip 21st Brigade to the title by a 39-35 score line.