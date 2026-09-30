South African exporters eye China, other BRICS markets amid global trade shifts

GQEBERHA, South Africa, Sept. 30– South African food and agricultural exporters are increasingly pivoting toward China and other BRICS markets to expand sales and diversify their international footprint amid evolving global trade dynamics and market shifts.

Local agro-processing and fruit companies operating in the Coega Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in South Africa’s Eastern Cape Province said Tuesday that China and other BRICS markets have emerged as vital growth drivers as they seek to hedge against rising trade friction in traditional export destinations.

DC Foods, a leading food manufacturer specializing in frozen fruit and sorbet products, said it is finalizing regulatory procedures to launch its produce into the Chinese market.

“We’ve been working for about a year now to comply with all regulatory requirements. We’re almost there and hope to enter the Chinese market soon,” DC Foods Operations Manager Murray Price told reporters during a media tour of the Coega SEZ on Tuesday.

Price noted that the company has been collaborating closely with South African government trade departments to complete the compliance process, which involves complex safety protocols for composite fruit-sorbet products.

Expanding into China is part of DC Foods’ long-term strategy to establish a broader footprint across emerging economies.

“Part of our business plan is to supply worldwide,” Price said, pointing out that the company is actively targeting growth markets across the East, including India, with which DC Foods already maintains commercial links through raw material sourcing.

Russell Stead, general manager of local fruit exporter Coegapack, said robust demand from China, India, and Russia will be instrumental in absorbing South Africa’s increasing agricultural output.

“As our industry grows, we are able to export more fruit to these countries,” Stead said in an interview with Xinhua, stressing that bilateral trade frameworks are critical to sustaining the development of South Africa’s agricultural sector.

The trade push comes as South African exporters begin leveraging China’s non-reciprocal zero-tariff preference scheme, which took effect earlier this year to provide duty-free access for eligible African exports.

Stead noted that while it is early to quantify the immediate impact on Coegapack’s export volume, preferential tariff terms offer a major long-term structural advantage. “I’m sure there will be a huge positive impact as our shipments grow into those regions,” he said.

The strategic turn toward China and other BRICS partners also reflects a growing need among South African producers to mitigate risks in traditional export destinations.

Price explained that while DC Foods initially grew by exporting to North America under the African Growth and Opportunity Act, changing trade policies and rising tariffs have squeezed profit margins.

“While maintaining a presence in traditional markets remains important, expanding into China and the broader BRICS network provides the long-term stability and growth we need,” Price said.

The expansion plans highlight the tangible link between international trade diversification and local job creation. Over the past two years, DC Foods has created approximately 1,500 local jobs in Eastern Cape Province.

Both companies also noted that their export ambitions are heavily anchored by the strategic location of the Coega SEZ, which directly adjoins the deepwater Port of Ngqura. The proximity to major agricultural production hubs and modern port infrastructure offers critical logistical efficiency for sea-bound shipments to Asia. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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