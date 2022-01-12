S. Africa to review Zondo commission report

JOHANNESBURG, Jan. 12 — The National Prosecution Authority (NPA) and Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) said they have established a task team to review the State Capture Commission (Zondo commission) findings and recommendations with a view to build a strong case and prosecute wrongdoers.

Last week the chairperson of the State Capture Commission Raymond Zondo handed in the first part of the report to President Cyril Ramaphosa who has made it public. The Commission recommended that some people should be investigated and charged criminally for their actions while serving in some public and private sectors.

“The NPA has created a dedicated task force, coordinated at the highest levels within the NPA. An urgent review of all cases covered in the report, including those already proclaimed by the NPA’s Investigating Directorate (ID) will be conducted. The Task Force’s main focus is on progress and impact. It builds on the work already done within the NPA over the past few years, in collaboration with the Zondo Commission and other law enforcement partners,” read part of the statement released by the NPA and DPCI on Wednesday.

They stated that law enforcement partners in the Anti-Corruption Task Team (ACTT) will meet and discuss how they will collaborate.

“As the NPA ramps up the prosecution of those implicated in state capture, it is crucial that its actions are, and are seen to be, independent of any undue influence. The NPA also welcomes the steps towards setting up a dedicated court to handle state capture matters. This will enable speedy finalization of cases and conviction-based asset recoveries.” the statement reads. (Xinhua)