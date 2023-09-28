Organized Crime on the Rise: South Africa’s Alarming Global Ranking

Staff Reporter

JOHANNESBURG, Sept. 28 — The Global Organized Crime Index for 2023 has brought to light a deeply concerning reality – South Africa is ranked among the worst countries in the world when it comes to organized crime. This disheartening revelation sheds light on the rise of organized criminal activities globally, affecting 83% of the world’s population. South Africa’s performance in this index is particularly troubling, with both criminality and resilience scores deteriorating over the past year. In this article, we delve into the specifics of South Africa’s standing on the Global Organized Crime Index 2023 and explore the complex web of criminal activities that have plagued the nation.

South Africa’s Worsening Criminality

The data from the index paints a grim picture of South Africa’s current state. Shockingly, South Africans now experience higher levels of criminal activity than countries like Iraq, Afghanistan, and Lebanon. It is noteworthy that South Africa is one of just three African countries categorized as high crime–high resilience, the others being Nigeria and Senegal. However, South Africa stands out as criminality and strength have both deteriorated, setting it apart from its counterparts.

With a high criminality score of 7.18, South Africa is undoubtedly an outlier within Southern Africa, significantly contributing to the region’s elevated average criminality score. This decade-long surge in criminality has eroded democratic processes, breeding organized corruption and violence for hire. Pervasive criminal markets, often intertwined with state actors, support interconnected criminal networks in South Africa.

The Multifaceted Criminal Economy

South Africa’s criminal economy is multifaceted and fueled primarily by networks with corrupt relationships. These organized criminal activities encompass drug trafficking, hits on armoured vehicles transporting cash, widespread poaching syndicates, robbery, cell phone theft, metal dealers, cable theft, vehicle hijackings, house robberies, business robberies, and kidnapping for ransom or extortion. Networks with deep transnational connections orchestrate these activities.

A History of Corruption

South Africa’s history is marred by corruption between state actors and criminal organizations, resulting in widespread mistrust of the government and law enforcement agencies. Corruption has infiltrated various state departments, including senior levels within prosecution and prison services. The political system has faced accusations of operating as a kleptocracy, severely damaging public trust in South African law enforcement.

Mafia-Style Groups and Gangs

Mafia-style groups in South Africa are well-armed and notorious for their violent operations. These groups often emerge in specific geographic and topographic contexts before expanding their reach. While gangs are particularly prominent in Cape Town and the Western Cape, pockets of gang activity exist in Johannesburg, Nelson Mandela Bay, and Durban. These groups adopt different strategies, with some seeking notoriety through public image cultivation, while others prefer staying under the radar to avoid law enforcement attention.

Foreign Criminal Actors

Foreign criminal actors from West Africa, South America, China, Pakistan, Israel, and southern and eastern European nations have established a presence in South Africa. Rather than monopolizing specific markets, these actors serve as ‘interfaces,’ wielding substantial economic and financial influence.

Money Laundering and Corruption

South Africa is considered a haven for criminal mafias and bosses to launder money and establish companies for illicit activities. Foreign groups engage in a range of criminal endeavours, including fraud, drug trafficking, firearm smuggling, extortion, kidnapping, prostitution, illegal gambling, and tax evasion.

Private sector actors and politicians have also been implicated in various illicit activities, including money laundering, bribery, and misappropriation of state funds. The appointment of supporters to critical criminal justice, revenue service, and intelligence institutions has allowed private entities to exert undue influence over the government, diverting public resources for personal gain.

Conclusion

South Africa’s dismal performance on the Global Organized Crime Index 2023 is a cause for concern, highlighting the urgent need for comprehensive efforts to combat organized crime and corruption. The nation’s multifaceted criminal economy, coupled with entrenched corruption, poses significant challenges to its democratic institutions and the rule of law. Addressing these issues will require a concerted effort from government authorities, law enforcement agencies, and civil society to restore public trust and create a safer, more secure environment for all South Africans.