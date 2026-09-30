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Putin calls on new State Duma to prioritize defense, social obligations
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Putin calls on new State Duma to prioritize defense, social obligations

September 30, 2026

MOSCOW, Sept. 30– Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called on deputies of the newly convened State Duma to focus on national priorities, strengthen the country’s defense capabilities and support servicemen.

Speaking at the first parliamentary session of the new convocation, Putin also outlined priorities for economic and social policy.

“While maintaining macroeconomic stability, we must finance all national projects and federal programs. The state’s social obligations to our citizens must be fulfilled in full,” Putin said. He called on lawmakers to remove administrative barriers for business and to promote a new investment cycle.

Putin also expressed confidence that Russia would maintain its security and sovereignty for generations.

The State Duma is Russia’s permanent legislative body, with 450 deputies. The 9th State Duma elections were held from Sept. 18 to 20, with six parties and four self-nominated candidates winning seats in the lower house of parliament. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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