Tanzania bus, truck drivers end two-day strike after meeting PM

DAR ES SALAAM, Sept. 30 — Bus and truck drivers in Tanzania on Wednesday agreed to end a two-day strike after their representatives met with Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba, paving the way for the resumption of nationwide road transport services.

The prime minister held talks with leaders representing the bus and truck drivers at his office in Dar es Salaam, according to a statement issued after the meeting. The drivers agreed to call off the strike following assurances from the government that it was ready to listen to and address their concerns through continued dialogue, the statement said.

The strike began Tuesday over grievances surrounding the implementation of a new 15-point demerit system for driving licenses. Under the system, points can be deducted for traffic offenses, with drivers concerned that accumulating penalties could eventually result in license suspension and loss of employment.

Drivers also raised concerns over penalties for vehicle-related offenses, arguing that some faults, including worn tires and mechanical defects, may be the responsibility of vehicle owners or employers rather than individual drivers.

Home Affairs Minister Patrobas Katambi on Tuesday ordered the suspension of the point-deduction system for a 14-day period to allow the government to review the concerns raised by the drivers.

The strike had earlier disrupted long-distance bus services, leaving passengers stranded at major terminals and prompting some to seek refunds and alternative transport. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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