Iranian security official warns UAE’s hosting of Israeli PM will not have “favorable” consequences

TEHRAN, Sept. 30 — A top Iranian security official on Wednesday warned that the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE’s) hosting of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not have “favorable consequences.”

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei said in a post on social media platform X that just as hosting U.S. military bases had not brought the UAE security, hosting Netanyahu would also not have favorable consequences.

Netanyahu’s office said Monday that he had visited the UAE a day earlier at the invitation of the Arab state’s president, saying their talks focused on bilateral ties and regional challenges.

In a statement released on Tuesday night, Iran’s Foreign Ministry condemned Netanyahu’s visit to the UAE, warning about the “very precarious” consequences of Israel’s presence in the region.

The regional governments are expected to refrain from preparing the ground for Israel’s “destructive presence” and letting their territories become a base for destabilizing actions, the ministry said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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