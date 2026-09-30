Botswana commemorates 60th independence anniversary

GABORONE, Sept. 30– Botswana on Wednesday marked 60 years of independence with national commemorations unfolding in a blend of cultural displays and celebration activities reflecting on the southern African country’s six decades of resilience and prosperity.

Botswana’s President Duma Boko and his Mozambican counterpart Daniel Chapo, who was on a state visit to Botswana, attended the diamond jubilee celebration held in Gaborone, the capital of Botswana, under the theme Building Resilience, Driving Prosperity.

A spectacular carnival parade through the streets of Main Mall, the city’s civic and commercial heart, showcased traditional Botswana culture, colorful dance groups, and ceremonial military formations, while thousands of spectators waved the national flag.

The event highlighted Botswana’s identity through traditional basket weaving, the Okavango Delta, wildlife, cattle, sorghum, diamonds, cultural crafts and national symbols.

In his independence message, Boko described Botswana’s 60 years of self-rule as a momentous occasion in the life of the country that gained independence on Sept. 30, 1966.

“It is a time to reflect on the remarkable journey we have travelled as a people, celebrate the achievements of our beloved country, honor those who have contributed to its development, and renew our commitment to the values that have guided Botswana since independence,” said Boko.

Boko called on the citizens to remain united in their diversity, resilient in the face of challenges and committed to building a peaceful, prosperous and inclusive Botswana.

Craft markets, cultural food, and music events were also held across different districts of the country.

On Tuesday evening, celebrations also took place at the National Stadium in Gaborone, showcasing Botswana’s creativity, talent and performances, and concluded with grand fireworks. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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