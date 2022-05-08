Armed robbery suspect nabbed, accomplice at large

Trending Now
Crime

May 8, 2022

By Joe-Chintha Garises

MARIENTAL 7 May – A 39-year-old Zimbabwean man was arrested and his alleged accomplice is still at large after they allegedly robbed a man at knifepoint at about 07h00 on Saturday morning 07 May 2022.

The two suspects allegedly attacked 27-year-old Festus Iyambo at the Yellow Submarine building near Fish River, in Mariental.

It is alleged that two suspects threatened the victim at knifepoint and robbed him of one ZTE smartphone worth N$2 000-00, about N$1200 in cash, one building mixer worth N$30 000, and a bunch of keys.

All the stolen property worth N$33 200 was recovered. The ZTE smartphone, building mixer, and cash N$1 150 were recovered.

The police investigation continues.

 

