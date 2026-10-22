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Macron slams some foreign leaders for using France’s unrest to boost election campaigns
France's President Emmanuel Macron attends an Interministerial Crisis Meeting at the Elysee Presidential Palace, in Paris, on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026 the day after nationwide riots. (Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP)
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Macron slams some foreign leaders for using France’s unrest to boost election campaigns

October 22, 2026

PARIS, Oct. 22 — French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday criticized some foreign leaders for exploiting France’s unrest to boost their own political campaigns, dismissing their remarks as “unacceptable and stupid.”

Macron’s comments were widely reported against U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Protests broke out across France on Saturday, with violent clashes erupting in several cities.

Official figures show that at least 3,000 shops were damaged or looted nationwide. Macron embarked on a three-day Gulf tour starting Monday, in a bid to secure oil and diesel supplies to bring down rising consumer prices at home.

Speaking to reporters in Doha, Qatar, on Wednesday, he said no evidence of foreign interference in the unrest had been found, but information about the protests had been manipulated abroad, with some foreign leaders even making “unacceptable and stupid” remarks. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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