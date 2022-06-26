Trending Now
Two arrested for attacking innocent man in a club at Omaruru
Crime

Two arrested for attacking innocent man in a club at Omaruru

June 26, 2022

By Foibe Paavo

OMARURU, 26 June 2022 – A 35-year-old Namibian man lost his life on Sunday morning at around 01h00 after being attacked by two men, while having a good time with his friends at the Reiterverein Club at Omaruru.

It was alleged that the victim was attacked by two men, (36) and (30) from Omaruru while enjoying time with his friends inside the club.

According to the police report by Inspector Ileni Shapumba, one suspect stabbed the victim twice with a bottle in the head, while the other one stabbed the victim once with a knife in the forehead.

The victim was rushed to the Omaruru State Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The next of kin of the deceased are known but yet to be notified.

Meanwhile, the two suspects were arrested and are expected to appear in the Omaruru Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 28 June 2022.

Police investigations into the matter continue. – Namibia Daily News

