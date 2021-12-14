Arsonist Burns Down Former Employers Shack

WINDHOEK, DEC 14 – Police in Omatjete are investigating a case of arson after an incident that occurred last Friday, at about 16:00 at Otjohorongo village, Omatjete area. According to a police report, circumstances allege that a 19 year old male Angola national burned down his ex-employer’s shack, causing damage valued at just under N$ 13 000.

“It is alleged that a 19 years age, Angolan National, male, burned down the corrugated-iron-sheet made shack of his ex-employer, and in the process 3 × Iron Drums, 1 × plastic Drum, 1 × rake, double bed matress, 1 ×wheelbarrow and two trees to the value of N$ 12 630-00 were destroyed.”

The suspect was arrested and expected to appear before the Omaruru Magistrate Court yesterday.

In Gochas, a case of stocktheft is being investigated after circumstances that occurred on Thursday Farm Simon Kooper Gochas District.

“A 27 years old Namibian male suspect was arrested when they entered the camp of the complainant and removed six (06) x dorper sheep and slaughtered one (01) x dorper sheep to the value of N$10800-00, without owner’s consent. Five 05 x dorper sheep and half carcass of sheep were recovered.”

Another case of stock theft is being investigated as during the periods of August and 10 December at Hondepeke village, Kavango West region, two suspects between the ages of 20 and 30, Namibian male, stole and slaughtered 12 goats and 5 chickens without the owners consent to the value of N$16220-00. While the suspects were arrested, no recoveries were made and Police investigations continue.

Last Friday, at about 13h54 at Ceha village, Kavango West, a 39 year old Namibian suspect was arrested after he was found in possession of four parcels, 21 ballies, one plastic of cannabis seeds and one live ammunition for a shotgun during a Police search. Police investigations continue.

In Wanaheda, on the same day at Eveline Street, Greenwell Matongo, a 31 years old Namibian male suspect was found in possession of 58× PMP 7, 62 rounds of Ammunition, 4× Ak-47 Rounds. He is currently detained at Seeis Police station and was expected to appear in Court yesterday.

At the coastal town of Swakopmund, a 37 year old Namibian/South African of dual citizenship was arrested near Swakopmund Police Station last Thursday at about 12h00. The suspect was arrested for being in possession of 6 × mdma/ectacy capsules, during a Police search, which were estimated to the value of N$ 1500-00 and he was to appear in court yesterday. – musa@namibiadailynews.info