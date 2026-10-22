Britain, Oman agree on need to open Strait of Hormuz

LONDON, Oct. 22 — British Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq agreed Wednesday on the need to open the Strait of Hormuz, according to a statement released by British government on Wednesday.

Reopening the Strait of Hormuz would reduce the pressure on global supply chains and ease the impact on people at home, said Burnham in a meeting with Oman’s sultan in Downing Street.

Turning to the situation in the Middle East, Burnham underlined the key role Oman plays in regional stability, and gave his thanks for the Oman’s work for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, according to the statement.

On Feb. 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities. Iran responded with waves of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and U.S. bases and assets in the region, and tightened its grip on the Strait of Hormuz.

Before the war, roughly 20.3 million barrels of petroleum and crude oil passed through the strait per day, accounting for roughly 25 percent of the world’s maritime oil trade. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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