Security-Company Members in Shootout with Robbers, Foil Heist

WINDHOEK, DEC 20 – Police are investigating cases of Attempted Murder and Attempted Robbery after a security-transit vehicle was pulled over and fired upon by assailants last Friday some 20 kilometres from Mariental. According to a police report issued Monday, the driver of the security vehicle and co-worker engaged in a shootout with their assailants before giving chase and apprehending one of them in what looks like a failed robbery by a criminal syndicate.

The police report states that at about 12:15 at the t-junction of D1088 gravel road and C-19 tar road, about 20 km from Mariental towards Maltahohe, Mariental district, a driver of Exclusive Security company, 34 years and his coworker 24 years old were on their way to Maltahohe with a white pick-up transit security-company vehicle.

“An unknown driver wearing reflector jacket, driving a white pick-up VVTI 2.0 vehicle with unknown registration number which was parked at the abovementioned T-junction stopped the Security Company vehicle, then suddenly some men about six of them emerged from the bushes and started shooting at the Security Company vehicle with its occupants.”

It is alleged that the driver of the VVTI 2.0 pickup vehicle with unknown number plates immediately drove away from the scene with three other suspects, while the security members also fired back at the suspects who later ran away on foot from the scene of crime towards Mariental on the C-19 tar road.

But it proved to be another extraction point that the suspects had fled to as a green Opel Corsa vehicle allegedly came and picked up those three culprits who were fleeing on foot from the scene of crime. The security company vehicle chased after the Opel Corsa, and only managed to apprehend the driver, 34 years old, while the other suspects jumped from the Opel and ran away into the bushes.

“Nothing was stolen, only damages on the Security vehicle caused by bullets. The police attended the scene and three spent cartridges and a screwdriver were found on the scene. The Opel Corsa vehicle was impounded and investigation continues.” – musa@namibiadailynews.info