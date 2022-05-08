Geingob calls for protection of women

By Johannes Paulus

WINDHOEK 8 May 2022 – Despite difficult circumstances, mothers continue to shower the world with care, love, and compassion and extend a helping hand to those in need.

This was the message President Hage Geingob sent today, on Mother’s Day, celebrated under the theme: “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow,”

“We are provided with a moment to pause and to reflect on the role mothers play in nurturing a caring society. On Mother’s Day, we should recognize and honour our mothers for the

sacrifices they make to build families, homes, and a better Namibia,” Geingob said in a statement issued by his office.

“As a nation, we recognize and celebrate Namibian mothers and continue to promote gender equality through the advancement of women in leadership roles at different levels of government. We owe mothers a debt of gratitude for who they are and continue to be in our lives.

“As we share in the love that mothers continue to demonstrate, I appeal to men to honour and protect our mothers by accelerating our fight against gender-based violence, including ending the rape of innocent women and children.

Geingob appealed to law enforcement agencies to protect mothers so that progress in gender equality would not be derailed by cowardly acts of violence against women.

Let us shower our mothers with gestures that are befitting of the sacrifices they endure in raising and nurturing us. Let us return the love and compassion from our mothers by investing in a safer and sustainable Namibian House, he said.

“On this special day for our mothers, I extend heartfelt warm wishes to all the mothers of our nation who continue to solidify the foundations of the Namibian House by working hard for the benefit of our country.

“Happy Mother’s Day!” the president said.