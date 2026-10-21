AGRICULTUREcommerce China Farm 2025 Episode 15 October 21, 2026 http://namibiadailynews.info/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/15.橡胶林里的生死博弈：中国智慧破解跨国种植谜题.mp4 Post Views: 26 Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Email 0 comment 0 Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest Namibia Daily News previous post Angola steps up oil exploration to counter declining crude production You may also like Kenya launches 11.4-bln-USD agricultural plan to create 2.4... June 17, 2026 China’s “down jacket capital” keeps world warm with... December 23, 2025 China Farm 2025 Episode 4 October 16, 2026 Zimbabwean farmers brace for drought as new agricultural... September 27, 2023 China Farm 2024 Episode 12 September 25, 2026 China Farm 2024 Episode 10 September 23, 2026 Major Japanese makers’ confidence improves in Sept. on... October 1, 2025 China Farm 2024 Episode 11 September 24, 2026 Plastic bag plant opened in N. Afghanistan December 7, 2025 Economic Watch: AI, new-energy demand drive China’s industrial... June 27, 2026