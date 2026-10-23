UN Security Council reform should address over-representation of developed countries: Chinese envoy

UNITED NATIONS, Oct. 22– The ultimate goal of UN Security Council reform is to change the situation where developed countries are over-represented, a Chinese envoy said Thursday. Security Council reform must focus on enhancing the representation and voice of developing countries, said Fu Cong, China’s permanent representative to the United Nations.

“The Security Council, as the core of the collective security mechanism, must reflect the realities of international politics and give more developing countries and small and medium-sized countries with independent foreign policies the opportunity to take part in Security Council decision-making,” he said at a UN General Assembly meeting on Security Council reform.

“In particular, we must redress the historical injustice suffered by Africa and make priority and special arrangements for Africa’s demands.” The ultimate goal, he said, is to change the situation where the composition of the Security Council is imbalanced between the North and the South, where a single bloc has long dominated, and where developed countries are over-represented.

Fu said there is a need to respect the consensus of member states and adhere to a package solution. Security Council reform is a systemic project, and all five clusters of issues are indispensable. It must, therefore, be addressed through a package solution.

Before the parties reach a clear consensus, any attempt to hastily adopt a “consolidated model,” push for the launch of text-based negotiations, or even impose artificial timelines and take a “step-by-step” or “piecemeal” approach will only aggravate differences and disputes among the parties, which is not conducive to the long-term development of the United Nations and the common interests of member states, he said.

Fu said the intergovernmental negotiations (IGN) must be the main channel. “The IGN is the only legitimate platform for member states to discuss Security Council reform, and its role is irreplaceable,” he said. “China supports all parties in continuing dialogue and consultation on this platform to build consensus, and firmly opposes any attempt to launch an alternative platform.”

China noted that an increasing number of member states have expressed interest in establishing regional, rotating seats on the Security Council. Compared with proposals to expand the current two categories of seats, this concept is fairer and more democratic. China hopes that member states will continue to hold in-depth discussions on new reform ideas, pool wisdom, and actively explore reform ideas that enjoy general support among member states, he said.

Within the IGN framework, China stands ready to continue to work with all parties, respect one another, and engage in candid exchanges and consultations on an equal footing, to ensure that Security Council reform moves in a direction conducive to the common interests of member states and the sound development of the United Nations’ cause, and to make positive contributions to building a more just and equitable global governance system, said Fu. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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