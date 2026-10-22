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China holds gathering to mark 90th anniversary of Long March victory
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China holds gathering to mark 90th anniversary of Long March victory

October 22, 2026

Beijing, Oct.22 — China held a gathering in Beijing on Thursday to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Red Army’s Long March.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, attended the gathering and delivered an important speech.

Also present at the event were Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi, who are members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, as well as Chinese Vice President Han Zheng.(Namibia Daily News/ CCTV)

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