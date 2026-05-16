Arbeloa insists no problems with Mbappe

MADRID, May 16 — Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa faced another difficult session in front of the press on Saturday as his side prepares for its penultimate game of the season away to Sevilla on Sunday.

Real Madrid has nothing to play for, while Sevilla needs a win to assure top-flight survival, but Arbeloa’s problems continue to grow ahead of the game. As well as a long injury list including Eder Militao, Federico Valverde, Ferland Mendy and Arda Guler, his poor relationship with Kylian Mbappe has hit the headlines.

That relationship exploded on Thursday night when Mbappe told the press after the 2-0 win over Oviedo that he was Arbeloa’s “fourth choice” forward – something the coach denied, citing the striker’s recent fitness issues as the reason Mbappe had been a substitute in a game where the Frenchman was booed when he ran onto the pitch and every time he touched the ball.

“I was just coming up here and I saw him. I told him to relax,” said Arbeloa to the press. “We had already discussed everything he said, so I take it in my stride as I understand how players feel when they’re not playing.

Kylian wasn’t happy the other day, and I see what’s happened these past few days as perfectly normal and my relationship with Mbappe remains the same,” he added.

Rumors point to Jose Mourinho returning to Real Madrid to replace Arbeloa next season and he appeared to accept his fate, saying the club would “make a decision about next season’s manager, they’ll do it when they deem it appropriate.”

“For me, as a player and a Real Madrid fan, Mourinho is number one. I thought that a month ago, and I still think it. He is and always will be one of us.

If he’s here next season, I’ll be very happy to see him back home,” concluded Arbeloa. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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