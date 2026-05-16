Trending Now
Home International Madagascar foils attempted coup plot, says justice ministry
Madagascar foils attempted coup plot, says justice ministry
International

Madagascar foils attempted coup plot, says justice ministry

May 16, 2026

ANTANANARIVO, May 16  — Madagascar’s Ministry of Justice announced the arrest of two individuals suspected of plotting an attempted coup and planning the assassination of senior state officials, according to a video statement published Friday evening on the ministry’s Facebook page.

The ministry said the suspects allegedly planned acts aimed at destabilizing public order, provoking clashes among Malagasy people, and facilitating the assassination of high-ranking officials.

It added that the suspects are also accused of spreading false information intended to mislead the public and disrupt public order, as well as participating in a criminal association.

According to the ministry, the two suspects had allegedly formed a group to prepare attempts to overthrow the country’s institutions.

Investigators reportedly uncovered several pieces of evidence from the suspects’ mobile phones, vehicles, and offices. The ministry added that other alleged accomplices linked to the case are currently being sought. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 281
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Hamas links hostage release to full Israeli withdrawal...

October 8, 2025

IAEA chief meets Iranian FM before Geneva nuclear...

February 16, 2026

UNFPA donates life-saving reproductive health kits to assist...

January 12, 2026

First convoy of DR Congo refugees return from...

April 27, 2026

“We all need to earn a living” —...

December 24, 2025

India, Pakistan exchange list of nuclear installations

January 1, 2026

The well documented story of HWPL’s 8 years...

July 20, 2021

How China engages a challenging world in 2025

December 31, 2025

U.S. intercepts Iran-linked oil tanker in Indian Ocean

April 23, 2026

Pakistan condemns Israeli moves to annex parts of...

October 23, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.