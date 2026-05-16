Madagascar foils attempted coup plot, says justice ministry

ANTANANARIVO, May 16 — Madagascar’s Ministry of Justice announced the arrest of two individuals suspected of plotting an attempted coup and planning the assassination of senior state officials, according to a video statement published Friday evening on the ministry’s Facebook page.

The ministry said the suspects allegedly planned acts aimed at destabilizing public order, provoking clashes among Malagasy people, and facilitating the assassination of high-ranking officials.

It added that the suspects are also accused of spreading false information intended to mislead the public and disrupt public order, as well as participating in a criminal association.

According to the ministry, the two suspects had allegedly formed a group to prepare attempts to overthrow the country’s institutions.

Investigators reportedly uncovered several pieces of evidence from the suspects’ mobile phones, vehicles, and offices. The ministry added that other alleged accomplices linked to the case are currently being sought. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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