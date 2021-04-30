Angola takes up presidency of ZAMCOM council of ministers.

LUANDA, April 30 — Angola has assumed the presidency of the council of ministers of the Zambezi Watercourse Commission (ZAMCOM) at a meeting held via video conference.

At the meeting on Thursday, Angolan Minister of Energy and Water Joao Baptista Borges urged member states to build on the achievements that the organization has made and work together to better develop the Zambezi River Basin.

ZAMCOM groups eight countries in the Zambezi River Basin — Angola, Botswana, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

The organization aims to promote and coordinate sustainable and climate-resistant development of the basin. Xinhua