Namibia tourism industry workers urged to get inoculated.

WINDHOEK, April 30– Namibia’s Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, as the custodian of tourism in the country has called on all tourism industry workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, an official said Thursday.

People working in the tourism sector are frontline workers and are at high risk of exposure to the virus through their continued engagement with a wide range of clients from all over the world, the Ministry of Environment executive director, Teofilus Nghitila said.

“The COVID-19 virus has already caused the loss of 638 lives in Namibia and over 3 million lives globally. Economies of all countries and the tourism sector have been the hardest hit, due mainly to the restrictions imposed on travel,” he said, adding that although the vaccination is voluntary, all tourism workers are still urged to play their part and get vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Nghitila said there is a need to assure the country’s source markets that Namibia is a tourist destination that has put in place safety measures against the pandemic.

“Safety is now of paramount importance to travelers and tourists,” he said while urging all tourism employers to ensure that their workers are vaccinated. Xinhua