Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica Ghana, Britain ink 256-mln-USD debt restructuring deal
Ghana, Britain ink 256-mln-USD debt restructuring deal
AfricaECONOMICSInternational

Ghana, Britain ink 256-mln-USD debt restructuring deal

September 25, 2025

ACCRA, Sept. 25 — Ghana and Britain have signed an agreement to restructure debts equivalent to 256 million U.S. dollars, extending the maturity date of Accra’s bilateral debts to London by 15 years.

The agreement was signed Wednesday by British Trade Commissioner for Africa John Humphrey and Ghanaian Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson.

“By restructuring this debt in partnership with the Paris Club and G20, we are creating the fiscal space Ghana needs to deliver on its bold vision for the future,” Humphrey said.

Forson, for his part, listed a number of road infrastructure projects that British assistance would be invested in to improve Ghana’s road networks, create jobs, and boost economic activities across the country.

“The government of Ghana will take steps to ensure that we do what we have to do from our side, so that together we can begin the disbursement of these facilities so these projects can begin in earnest,” he said.

According to Forson, Ghana is experiencing some significant economic recovery after the recent downturn that compelled Ghana to seek help from the International Monetary Fund, noting that the agreement with Britain would send a signal to the rest of Ghana’s bilateral partners.

Under the agreement with the Paris Club and the G20 nations, each bilateral partner is to sign a country-level agreement with Ghana on debt restructuring as part of Ghana’s debt rationalization.(Xinhua)

Post Views: 41
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Iran executes man spying for Israel

September 17, 2025

Botswana, Namibia explore partnership on water project.

February 27, 2021

Namibia opens migration dialogue for southern African countries

June 29, 2019

East African Community Mourns Over 48 Civilians Killed...

September 5, 2023

South Africa enters COVID-19 4th wave mainly driven...

December 3, 2021

Breaking news :Tanzania’s President John Magufuli has died...

March 17, 2021

WHO chief urges joint efforts to prevent future...

September 7, 2021

Rwandan women embrace job opportunities in transport sector

July 14, 2022

South Africa to prioritize prosecution of suspects for...

July 17, 2021

UN rehabilitates Somali airport to ease air travel

November 13, 2023
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.