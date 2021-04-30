Havana Four Way to get traffic light.

Windhoek, April 30-City of Windhoek, Roads Authority and Road Fund Administration have agreed to install traffic light 🚦 at the Havana four way in the Havana informal settlement at the Combined Cost of N$ 1.6 Million. Other Intersections to get Traffic Lights are those Otjomuise/Eveline/Kandovazu and also Monte Christo/Otjomuise! the Intersection between Monte Christo & Matshitshi Streets.

This was announced by City of Windhoek Mayor Dr.Job Amupanda.

“After Months on Negotiations, we have Finally secured FUNDS for Traffic Lights. The Funds came from the FRIENDS OF Road Authority, Road Fund Administration.Over the past 5 Years, there has been Zero Capital Budget for Traffic Projects. As a result, the City has a deficit of close to 50 Outstanding Traffic Lights! Baby Steps YES but we will get there!” he said

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info