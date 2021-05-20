Liverpool win at Burnley to move fourth in Premier League.

LONDON, May 20– Liverpool moved above Leicester City into fourth place in the Premier League on goal difference after winning 3-0 away to Burnley on Wednesday night.

The win, coupled with Leicester’s 2-1 defeat to Chelsea 24 hours earlier, puts Liverpool in the driving seat to seal a place in next season’s Champions League with just one game left to play.

Roberto Firmino opened the scoring in the 43rd minute after getting on the end of Andy Robertson’s cross and Nat Phillips doubled the lead seven minutes into the second half after the home side failed to clear a corner.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain made it 3-0 in the 88th minute after being played in by Robertson and scoring with a low shot.

West Ham took a big step towards assuring sixth place with a 3-1 win away to West Brom.

Although Matheus Pereira opened the scoring for West Brom in the 27th minute, Tomas Soucek equalized from close range.

The game looked to be heading for a draw before Angelo Ogbonna’s powerful header put West Ham in front with eight minutes to play and Michael Antonio added a third from a Jesse Lingard pass with two minutes left to play.

Aston Villa stunned Tottenham with a 2-1 win at White Hart Lane to leave Spurs three points behind West Ham and with their European ambitions in question.

Although the home side opened the scoring with a stunning individual goal from Bergwijn, Sergio Reguilon’s terrible own goal, which saw him volley into his own net, leveled the score in the 20th minute and Ollie Watkins made it 2-1 six minutes from halftime with a strong finish after another error from Reguilon.

Richarlison’s powerful 48th-minute header gave Everton a 1-0 win at home to Wolves to keep their hopes of playing in Europe next season alive.

Arsenal also has an outside chance of finishing seventh thanks to late goals from Nicolas Pepe and Gabriel Martinelli, which gave them a 3-1 win away to Crystal Palace.

Pepe put Arsenal ahead in the 35th minute, but Christian Benteke leveled for the home side with 25 minutes remaining.

The game looked set to end in a draw before Martinelli scored from a tight angle in the 91st minute and Pepe’s second of the game sealed the win in the 95th minute.

Newcastle’s Joe Willock kept up his excellent recent form with a goal in the fourth minute of injury time to give his side a 1-0 win at home to Sheffield United in a match where nothing more than pride was at stake.

