Angola, Brazil hold first judicial dialogue to deepen legal cooperation

LUANDA, June 22– The first Angola-Brazil Judicial Dialogue began on Monday to strengthen judicial cooperation and share experiences in addressing common challenges facing the two countries’ justice systems.

The event focuses on civil and criminal law, family law, domestic violence, mobile courts and consumer protection, according to Angola’s Superior Council of the Judicial Magistracy.

Correia Bartolomeu, spokesperson for the council, said the meeting would provide a platform for strategic discussions on contemporary judicial challenges and possible solutions to strengthen judicial institutions and bring justice closer to citizens.

The initiative brings together 22 participants from Brazil and 47 representatives from Angola, while about 30 speakers are expected to lead thematic panels during the event.

According to Bartolomeu, the dialogue aims to strengthen technical and legal cooperation, promote exchanges on case management, support the continued training of magistrates and advance the modernization of courts.

The two sides also seek to identify good practices that could be adapted to their respective national circumstances and establish a permanent platform for judicial exchanges.

The dialogue is expected to become an important platform for mutual learning, institutional cooperation and the development of solutions to make justice more efficient and accessible to citizens, Bartolomeu said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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