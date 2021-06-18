South Africa official calls for investment in healthy land to revive economy

JOHANNESBURG, June 18 — South African Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Makhotso Sotyu called for investment in healthy land and enhancing coherence and synergies to protect and restore natural ecosystems.

Sotyu made the remarks on Thursday while commemorating the World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought.

“Investing in healthy land as part of a green recovery is a smart economic decision, not just in terms of creating jobs and rebuilding livelihoods, but in terms of protecting economies against future crises caused by climate change and nature loss,” she said.

Sotyu said since South Africa is 91 percent drylands, it is prone to desertification, land degradation and drought which exacerbate drought, floods, water loss, extinctions, disease, conflicts, and migration.

She pointed out that restoring degraded land is a most cost-effective solution.

– Xinhua