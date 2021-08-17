South Africa reacts to the unfolding situation in Afghanistan.

Windhoek, Aug 17 -The South African Government has taken note of the unfolding situation in Afghanistan and is particularly concerned by the plight of thousands of displaced Afghani’s seeking safety and security amid the deepening crisis in Afghanistan.

The South African Government calls on the authority in power to ensure that the rule of law, human rights and safety of all Afghans and foreign nationals alike are protected. We wish to appeal to all military and security groups to exercise the utmost restraint and protect the lives and property of the people.

The South African Government furthermore encourages all Afghan parties involved in the internal conflict to ceaselessly search for a solution through dialogue, restoration of stability and an orderly transition to a new government.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation have established, via the South African High Commission in Islamabad, Pakistan that they are in contact with a number of South African nationals based in Afghanistan to ensure their safety and provide the necessary consular assistance.

Any South African nationals currently in Afghanistan and in need of assistance, should kindly contact the Consular Section of the Department at (+27) 012 351 100, islamabad.consular@dirco.gov.za or the South African High Commission in Islamabad, Pakistan at (+92) 304 371 1869.

Enquiries: Mr. Clayson Monyela, Spokesperson for DIRCO, 082 884 5974.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info