Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica Suicide drones target Sudan’s capital Khartoum, causing minor damage
Suicide drones target Sudan’s capital Khartoum, causing minor damage
AfricaInternational

Suicide drones target Sudan’s capital Khartoum, causing minor damage

October 15, 2025

KHARTOUM, Oct. 15 — Sudan’s capital Khartoum came under drone attacks early Wednesday, according to eyewitnesses and a military source.

“Army air defenses intercepted more than 11 suicide drones that targeted military areas and residential neighborhoods in northern Omdurman and the far north of Bahri (Khartoum North),” said a military source who requested anonymity.

“Most of the drones were shot down, and the damage was minor,” he added. In Bahri, an eyewitness reported that the strikes targeted the Shadoul camp, a military intelligence facility located in the Al-Kadaro area north of the city.

In Omdurman, another eyewitness told Xinhua, “Since early morning, loud explosions were heard, accompanied by rising flames.”

The strikes were concentrated around a military site in the Jabal Surkab area of northern Omdurman, the eyewitness added. So far, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) have not issued an official statement on the attacks, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have not claimed responsibility.

The latest incident follows a similar wave of strikes on Tuesday, when drones targeted residential homes in the Id Babikir area east of Khartoum, and a site in the city of Al-Dabba in northern Sudan, leaving seven people dead.

Sudan remains locked in a devastating conflict between the SAF and the RSF, which erupted in April 2023. The war has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions, plunging the country deeper into humanitarian crisis. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 12
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

registration for COVID-19 vaccines amid 3rd wave threat.

May 17, 2021

European countries condemn Israel for intercepting Gaza-bound flotilla

October 2, 2025

South Sudan denies allegations of atrocities against civilians

September 19, 2018

Top news items in major Zambian media outlets

September 9, 2018

S. Africa records increase in serious crimes in...

June 4, 2022

Nigerian military claims complete victory over Boko Haram

February 5, 2018

Zambia develops guidelines for safety of workers at...

May 2, 2021

Chad President Idriss Déby dies in clashes with...

April 20, 2021

Republic of Congo to assume OPEC rotating presidency...

August 24, 2021

President Geingob Extends congratulatory mesage to the new...

March 20, 2021
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.