Suicide drones target Sudan’s capital Khartoum, causing minor damage

KHARTOUM, Oct. 15 — Sudan’s capital Khartoum came under drone attacks early Wednesday, according to eyewitnesses and a military source.

“Army air defenses intercepted more than 11 suicide drones that targeted military areas and residential neighborhoods in northern Omdurman and the far north of Bahri (Khartoum North),” said a military source who requested anonymity.

“Most of the drones were shot down, and the damage was minor,” he added. In Bahri, an eyewitness reported that the strikes targeted the Shadoul camp, a military intelligence facility located in the Al-Kadaro area north of the city.

In Omdurman, another eyewitness told Xinhua, “Since early morning, loud explosions were heard, accompanied by rising flames.”

The strikes were concentrated around a military site in the Jabal Surkab area of northern Omdurman, the eyewitness added. So far, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) have not issued an official statement on the attacks, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have not claimed responsibility.

The latest incident follows a similar wave of strikes on Tuesday, when drones targeted residential homes in the Id Babikir area east of Khartoum, and a site in the city of Al-Dabba in northern Sudan, leaving seven people dead.

Sudan remains locked in a devastating conflict between the SAF and the RSF, which erupted in April 2023. The war has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions, plunging the country deeper into humanitarian crisis. (Xinhua)

