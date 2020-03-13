Algeria suspends flights with Spain, reduced with France

ALGIERS, March 13 -- Algeria on Friday said it will suspend flights with Spain and reduce them with France as part of efforts to counter the coronavirus outbreak. The national carrier Air Algerie said in a statement that all flights to and from Spain will be suspended as of March 16 until April 4 while flights to and from France will be cut down. The company had suspended flights to several destinations worldwide as part of preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19. Xinhua