Ecuadorian leaders exchange congratulations on 40th anniversary of diplomatic ties

BEIJING, Jan. 2 -- Chinese President Xi Jinping exchanged congratulatory messages on Thursday with his Ecuadorian counterpart, Lenin Moreno, on the 40th anniversary of the establishment of their countries' diplomatic ties. In his congratulatory message, Xi said that China and Ecuador share a profound traditional friendship, and have over the past four decades achieved healthy and steady development of bilateral ties on the principles of equality, mutual benefit, win-win cooperation and joint development. Xi recalled that during his state visit to Ecuador in November 2016, the two countries established a comprehensive strategic partnership, putting bilateral exchange and cooperation in various fields on a fast track. Furthermore, Moreno's successful visit to China in December 2018 injected new impetus to the China-Ecuador relationship, added the Chinese president. Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of relations between China and Ecuador, and stands ready to work with Moreno to take the 40th anniversary as a new starting point to push for greater development of the China-Ecuador comprehensive strategic partnership. Moreno, in his message, said that since Ecuador and China established diplomatic relations 40 years ago, friendliness, progress and development have been the keynote of their relationship, and on the basis of that the two countries have built a comprehensive strategic partnership. He added that his December 2018 state visit to China further enhanced the two countries' comprehensive strategic partnership. Moreno expressed his hope that the friendly and cooperative ties between Ecuador and China will grow stronger in the future, so as to make new contributions to promoting the well-being of the two peoples and the prosperity of the two countries. Xinhau