AU urges calm, peace as Malawians await court verdict on election petition

ADDIS ABABA, Feb. 2 -- The Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat has urged all stakeholders including political parties and their supporters, to uphold the rule of law before, during and following the Court's verdict on the presidential election petition in Malawi set for Monday, February 3. An AU statement on Sunday said that the Chairperson is closely following developments in Malawi and noted that the Constitutional Court of Malawi is due to deliver its judgement on Feb. 3, 2020, regarding the election petition challenging the outcome of the Presidential election that was held on May 21, 2019. Congratulating the people of Malawi for their largely peaceful conduct during the court proceedings, the Chairperson of the AU Commission has expressed AU's commitment to working closely with the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the leaders of the region, and support their efforts. In this regard, the 55-member pan-African bloc associates itself with the statement made by Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of Zimbabwe and Chairperson of the SADC organ, on politics, defence and security cooperation, on behalf of SADC, according to the statement. Xinhua

Voters queue to cast their ballots in Malawi’s presidential and legislative elections, in Lilongwe, Malawi, May 21, 2019. Picture taken May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Eldson Chagara – RC15097F6A40