Four poachers killed in Botswana

GABORONE, April 3 -- Four poachers have been killed in an exchange of fire with Botswana's army on Thursday. The incident occurred on Thursday morning in the east of Linyati area in the Chobe National Park on the river-border between Botswana and Namibia, said Tebo Dikole, commander for Botswana Defense Force (BDF). The incident happened three days after one poacher was killed around the Shaile or Linyati area. "In their continued declaration of war on BDF members, the poachers in both incidents used weapons of war, hunting rifles and other tools of trade," said Dikole. Dikole said BDF will continue to execute its mission and other assigned tasks. In March, an army patrol team also exchanged fire with poachers in the region, which resulted in the death of a soldier and a poacher. Xinhua