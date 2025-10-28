Bus bombing kills 2 in S. Syria

DAMASCUS, Oct. 28 — A passenger bus at a fuel station on the highway between the southern Syrian province of Sweida and the capital Damascus came under gunfire from unknown assailants Tuesday, leaving two people killed and several others injured, the Syrian state news agency SANA reported.

A security source in Sweida province told SANA that the vehicle was attacked while parked near the station, and the wounded were transferred to hospital.

Security forces have launched a search for the attackers.

No group has claimed responsibility for the assault.

The attack occurred amid security tensions in Sweida where violence erupted there in July 2025 between Druze and Bedouin groups.

A ceasefire was announced later that month, but it has been frequently violated by armed groups on both sides.(Xinhua)

