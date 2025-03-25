Trending Now
President to appoint governors for four vacant positions
March 25, 2025

Windhoek, March 25 — President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah is set to name four new governors to take the place of those who have moved to Parliament Namibia Daily News understands.

The areas of Otjozondjupa, Hardap, Kavango West, and Kunene are presently lacking governors after James Uerikua, Marius Sheya, Sirkka Ausiku, and Salomon April were elected as Members of Parliament by the Swapo electoral college in 2024.

This was revealed by presidential press secretary Alfredo Hengari on Tuesday during an interview with News on One.”The President will name four governors in time, and an announcement is forthcoming,”.

In the meantime, the outgoing governors’ contracts have been prolonged until June, enabling them to remain in their positions under the existing terms.

