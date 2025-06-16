AsiaInternational Xi arrives in Astana for China-Central Asia Summit June 16, 2025 ASTANA, June 16 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping landed here Monday to attend the second China-Central Asia Summit. Xi was welcomed by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and other senior officials at the airport. Post Views: 83 Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Email 0 comment 0 Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest Namibia Daily News previous post Xi’s upcoming visit to advance China-Central Asia community with shared future next post African parliamentary libraries crucial for digital democracy: Namibian speaker You may also like China’s Unique Path to Modernization: A Multifaceted Approach October 9, 2023 World Insights: Biden’s vaccine mandate faces pushback, possible... September 14, 2021 Over 1.63 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered... July 31, 2021 COVID-19 origins should be investigated worldwide for pandemic... September 27, 2021 UNGA president calls for redoubling efforts to implement... September 15, 2021 New collection of articles on Xi Jinping thought... May 20, 2025 10 farmers killed in pickup-tractor collision in N.... December 1, 2022 President of Uganda, Museveni reaffirms support for anti-LGBTQ... June 8, 2023 Track-laying begins on China’s first sea-crossing high-speed railway March 17, 2022 China, Brazil women’s football teams gear up for... July 20, 2021