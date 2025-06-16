Trending Now
Xi arrives in Astana for China-Central Asia Summit
Xi arrives in Astana for China-Central Asia Summit

June 16, 2025

ASTANA, June 16 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping landed here Monday to attend the second China-Central Asia Summit.

Xi was welcomed by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and other senior officials at the airport.

