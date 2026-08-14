Namibian president calls for unconditional lifting of U.S. embargo against Cuba

WINDHOEK, Aug. 14 — Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has called for the complete and unconditional lifting of the U.S. economic embargo against Cuba, saying unilateral coercive measures are incompatible with the principles of the United Nations and inflict suffering on ordinary people.

Nandi-Ndaitwah made the remarks at a ceremony in Windhoek on Thursday marking the centenary of the birth of Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro.

“Namibia has consistently maintained that such unilateral coercive measures, and any form of economic coercion, are incompatible with the purposes and principles upon which the United Nations was founded,” she said.

Measures seeking to isolate or economically suffocate sovereign nations undermine those principles and impose their greatest burden on ordinary citizens, she added.

“We therefore underline our principled call for the complete and unconditional lifting of the economic embargo against Cuba,” Nandi-Ndaitwah said, stressing that no country should be punished for exercising its sovereign right to determine its own political, economic and social path.

The president also paid tribute to Cuba for its support for Namibia and other African countries in their struggles against colonialism, racism and apartheid.

“It is impossible to recount the story of Namibia’s liberation without acknowledging the immeasurable contribution of Cuba,” she said.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said Castro’s legacy extended beyond military victories and political achievements, citing his commitment to dignity, education, health care and opportunity.

She said cooperation between Namibia and Cuba has continued since Namibia gained independence in 1990, with Cuban professionals contributing to the country’s development in sectors including health care, engineering, town planning and sports.

The anniversary should serve as an opportunity to renew commitments to solidarity, justice, equality and human dignity, she said.

“Namibia remembers. Namibia honors. Namibia stands with you in friendship, in solidarity and in our shared pursuit of a more just, peaceful and equitable world,” she added. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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