AES defense ministers review legal framework for unified force

OUAGADOUGOU, July 11 — Defense ministers of the Confederation of Sahel States (AES) met on Friday in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, to review and validate a key legal agreement for the AES Unified Force, according to a statement issued by Burkina Faso’s Ministry of War and Patriotic Defense.

The agreement, which outlines the rights, obligations, and responsibilities of military personnel deployed within the force, is designed to complete the legal framework governing the confederal force and facilitate coordinated military operations, the ministry said.

According to the statement, the AES Unified Force has already conducted joint operations against terrorist groups through close military cooperation among Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger.

The ministry said that adoption of the agreement would further strengthen the force’s legal foundation, interoperability, and operational effectiveness, while reaffirming the three member states’ commitment to enhancing joint security efforts. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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